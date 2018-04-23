Gloucestershire

Two arrested in Stroud over elderly cyclist's death

  • 23 April 2018
Image caption There has been three fatal crashes in Gloucestershire in three consecutive days

An 82-year-old cyclist has died in hospital after a crash involving a car in Stroud.

The woman was fatally injured in the collision which happened shortly before 05:00 BST in Cainscross Road.

A 39-year-old man and a 28-year-old woman are being held on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving, police said.

The death is the third in three consecutive days on different A-roads in Gloucestershire.

The cyclist was taken to Southmead Hospital, Bristol, where she later died. Her next-of-kin has been informed.

"Officers would like to hear from anyone who witnessed the collision or has any information which would help with enquiries," said a police spokeswoman.

It is the third fatal crash in Gloucestershire since Saturday, when a 51-year-old man died in a crash on the A417 near Cirencester.

On Sunday a 21-year-old was killed on the A38 near Moreton Valence, after which two people were arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving.

A 17-year-old boy from Gloucester has since been released under investigation and a 20-year-old man from Bristol has "been eliminated from the investigation," police said.

