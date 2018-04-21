Image caption The cyclist and two passengers on the Marchants bus service suffered minor injuries

A bus has crashed into the side of a house injuring the driver.

The vehicle veered off the road after a collision with a cyclist in the Prestbury area of Cheltenham on Friday at 18:08 BST.

The cyclist and two passengers on the Marchants bus service suffered minor injuries.

The bus driver is in a serious but stable condition at Southmead Hospital. A police investigation into the crash is under way.

The owner of the house in Deep Street was out at the time.

A spokesman for the South Western Ambulance Service said they were called at 18:08 and sent multiple resources, including rapid response vehicles, the Hazardous Area Response Team, road ambulances and an air ambulance.