Four people hurt as bus crashes into house in Prestbury

  • 21 April 2018
Image caption The cyclist and two passengers on the Marchants bus service suffered minor injuries

A bus has crashed into the side of a house injuring the driver.

The vehicle veered off the road after a collision with a cyclist in the Prestbury area of Cheltenham on Friday at 18:08 BST.

The cyclist and two passengers on the Marchants bus service suffered minor injuries.

The bus driver is in a serious but stable condition at Southmead Hospital. A police investigation into the crash is under way.

The owner of the house in Deep Street was out at the time.

A spokesman for the South Western Ambulance Service said they were called at 18:08 and sent multiple resources, including rapid response vehicles, the Hazardous Area Response Team, road ambulances and an air ambulance.
Image caption The owner of the house in Deep Street was out at the time

