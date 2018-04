Image copyright Google Image caption Police are appealing for information from the public

A woman was raped in a street in Cheltenham in the early hours by a man she met earlier in the evening.

The victim was attacked in County Court Road, near Regent Arcade, at about 01:30 BST, Gloucestershire police said.

The man is described as aged in his late 20s to early 30s, with dark-brown hair and was wearing a red top and dark jeans.

Police said a cordon had been put in place but was later lifted. The woman is being supported by officers.