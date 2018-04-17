Image caption The 25-year-old was discovered at a property in Colombia Close late on Sunday

A fatal stabbing in Gloucester has been referred to the police watchdog after it emerged officers had previous contact with "some of those involved".

A 25-year-old man was discovered with stab wounds at a property in Colombia Close shortly after 23:00 BST on Sunday and died later in hospital.

Police have been granted an extra 30 hours to question three men and a woman arrested on Sunday evening.

They had been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder, before the man died.

Gloucestershire Constabulary said it had referred the incident to the Independent Office for Police Conduct "in light of previous contact between the force and some of those involved".

The force said it had been granted warrants of further detention on Tuesday morning of all four people - three men, aged 45, 37 and 34, and a 31-year-old woman.

Insp Jason Keates said the force was grateful to members of the community for information and support, in particular Roots community cafe, where residents who were temporarily displaced and police officers were given shelter.