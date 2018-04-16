Gloucestershire

Four held after man dies of stab wounds in Gloucester

  • 16 April 2018
Image caption The 25-year-old was discovered at a property in Colombia Close shortly after 23:00 BST on Sunday

A man has died after being found with stab wounds at a house in Gloucester.

The 25-year-old was discovered at a property in Colombia Close shortly after 23:00 BST on Sunday and was taken to hospital but died from his injuries.

Prior to his death, three men, aged 45, 37 and 34, and a 31-year-old woman, were arrested on suspicion of attempted murder.

Gloucestershire Constabulary said officers were continuing to work in Colombia Close and Sherbourne Street.

