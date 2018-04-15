Image copyright NAtional Trust Image caption The village was created by architect Charles Wade in his garden at Snowshill Manor in 1919 to entertain his friends and family

A model Cornish fishing village that has been undergoing restoration in the Cotswolds since 2012 has gone on show.

Wolf's Cove Harbour was created at Snowshill Manor in Gloucestershire by architect Charles Wade in 1919.

By 1970, the village had deteriorated and become so fragile it had to be dismantled and the canal filled in.

Now, the tiny manor house, church, inns and mill have been brought back to life by National Trust volunteers from old photographs and newspaper articles.

Image copyright National Trust Image caption Robin Neill said they now need volunteers to help make some accessories and "little people"

Based around a quay, Mr Wade's 124th scale village originally boasted 160ft (48m) of railway track, 80ft (24m) of canal and river system and over 30 buildings.

Over the last six years, volunteers at the National Trust, which took over the house and village, have been painstakingly making exact replicas of his models.

Image copyright National Trust Image caption Exact replicas of Mr Wade's models were recreated from photographs and newspaper articles

Volunteer Robin Neill said Mr Wade built the "extensive collection of villages and hamlets" in his garden to entertain his family and friends.

"It probably is the oldest model village in the world," he said.

"And this year it's all come together, we've had a small team of model railway enthusiasts who've laid some railway track and a volunteer making a replica of one of Mr Wade's boats John Silver.

"We're just wanting help in making some of the accessories and the little people now."

