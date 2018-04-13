Image caption Alistair Walker and Hannah Henry deny manslaughter and child cruelty

A paramedic "tipped" water out of a three-month-old baby who was found cold and wet hours before his death, a court has heard.

Ah'Kiell Walker was so cold medics were unable to record a temperature when they were called to his home in Gloucester in July 2016.

Jurors heard the little boy was also taking just four breaths a minute.

The child's parents, Hannah Henry, 22, and Alistair Walker, 27, deny manslaughter.

Bristol Crown Court heard that Ah'Kiell had suffered brain injuries, possibly caused by shaking, and he may have been immersed in water before his death on 31 July.

Paramedic Gary Mills told jurors when he arrived at the house in Archdeacon Street shortly after 10:00 BST on 30 July, the boy's breathing rate "was not enough to sustain life".

Internet searches

He said: "I tipped the baby on to its side, effectively using gravity to tip the water out.

"It was a warm day and there was no reason for the baby to be that cold."

Mr Mills said he had to stop Mr Walker from pushing down on the baby's stomach "forcefully" with his hand.

He said Mr Walker claimed he had left Ah'Kiell and returned to find him unresponsive.

Ah'Kiell died at 13:44 BST the following day at Bristol Royal Hospital for Children.

A post-mortem examination found the cause of death was a lack of oxygen to the brain but a pathologist also found four older fractures to his ribs and a fracture to his shoulder.

The trial previously heard that internet searches on Mr Walker's phone included "can babies feel pain?" and "baby burst liver".

Ms Henry, of Tuffley, Gloucestershire, and Mr Walker of Lansdowne Green, London, also deny causing or allowing the death of a child and child cruelty.

The trial continue