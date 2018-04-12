Image caption Alistair Walker and Hannah Henry deny all the charges

A three-month-old baby who died from a brain injury was found "freezing cold" and soaking wet by medics in the hours before his death, a court heard.

Ah'Keill Walker died on 31 July 2016 and his parents Hannah Henry, 22, and Alistair Walker, 27, are accused of manslaughter.

Bristol Crown Court was told internet searches on Mr Walker's phone included "can babies feel pain?" and "can I squeeze my baby?".

The pair have denied all the charges.

The court also heard Ah'Kiell had four older rib fractures and a broken shoulder which were made in the weeks before his death.

'Baby burst liver'

Medics were called to the family home in Archdeacon Street, Gloucester, on 30 July 2016.

They were unable to record Ah'Kiell's temperature as it was so low and he was struggling to breathe, the court heard.

One paramedic described the baby as "freezing cold" and wet.

A CT scan later showed he had a non-survivable brain injury. His cause of death was lack of oxygen to the brain.

Internet searches found on Mr Walker's phone in June and July of that year included "shaken baby syndrome", "can I squeeze my baby", "internal bleeding due to trauma" and "baby broken ribs".

One search, on June 14, asked "can babies feel pain?", followed by "baby burst liver".

'Terrible screaming'

The court heard Ms Henry, of Tuffley, Gloucestershire, told friends she wanted to leave Mr Walker, of Lansdowne Green, London, by the time Ah'Kiell was nine or 10 weeks old.

In a text message to her mother, she wrote "he's so horrible to Ah'Kiell", adding that he "couldn't handle Ah'Kiell crying".

On July 24, the jury was told, a neighbour heard "terrible screaming" coming from the home, followed by a female voice shouting "what have you done? What have you done?".

More shouting was heard from the house on 28 and 29 July, it is alleged.

Prosecuting, Andrew Langdon QC, said: "Drowning cannot be excluded as a cause.

"You will have to consider whether Ah'Kiell was deliberately submerged in water or whether water was poured down his throat."

Ah'Kiell may also have been "seriously shaken" before death, he said.

The trial continues.