Image copyright Vicki Atherton Image caption The model village along with the Old New Inn is up for sale

A Grade II listed miniature village has been put up for sale because its owners want to retire and "downsize".

The Model Village in Bourton-on-the-Water has been put on the market along with a full-scale pub for £595,000.

Julian and Vicki Atherton, who took it on in 1999, are only the second family to run the Gloucestershire attraction.

Mrs Atherton said it had been "marvellous" but after nearly 20 years it was "time to go".

Image copyright vicki atherton Image caption The tiny village was built in 1936

Image caption The Grade II listed attraction has more than 100,000 visitors a year

The tiny village is an exact one-ninth scale replica of the streets, houses, churches and shops of Bourton-on-the-Water.

Created in the 1930s in the garden of the Old New Inn, it took local builders five years to construct the village using Cotswold limestone and miniature stone slates.

Mr Atherton said they had decided to take over the model village after seeing an advertisement in a newspaper.

"We lived in London and were thinking of moving to the Cotswolds and when we saw the ad we thought that sounds interesting, we might as well get a model village," he said.

"It's been great and a very different lifestyle and people always do double takes when you tell them you own a model village."

Image copyright English Heritage Image caption The village was mainly constructed by local builders out of Cotswold limestone and miniature stone slates

Image copyright English Heritage Image caption Highlights include a model of the model village in the model pub's garden

Image caption The "realistic" village even includes lichen on its miniature roof tiles

Mrs Atherton, who makes all the tiny house displays and dresses the shop windows, said gardeners "love the miniature trees", children are "intrigued" and foreign tourists have "never seen anything like it".

"It's been marvellous but I think it's time to go and to downsize just slightly," she said.