Image copyright Google Image caption The crash happened outside the BP garage at Corse

A 19-year-old motorcyclist who was involved in a crash with a pick-up truck in Gloucestershire has died.

The man, of Maisemore, had been in hospital since the crash with a Toyota Hilux on the A417 in Corse on Wednesday evening.

He was treated by an off-duty emergency doctor before paramedics took him to Southmead Hospital, Bristol.

The road was closed until early on Thursday while investigators were at the scene.

In a statement issued via police, the man's family described him as a "kind, caring and giving person" and said his organs had been donated to multiple people, according to his wishes.

The driver of the truck - a 59-year-old woman from Eldersfield - and her passenger were uninjured.

Gloucestershire Constabulary has appealed for witnesses.