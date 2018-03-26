Image copyright Forest of Dean District Image caption Councillor Lynn Sterry claimed she had shared the post and not "given it a thought"

A councillor who backed a social media campaign to 'Bring back the Golliwog' has been told to apologise and attend three weeks of training.

Lynn Sterry resigned as chair of the Forest of Dean District Council's standards committee after sharing the Facebook post.

The same committee has now decided her actions breached the authority's code of conduct.

Ms Sterry claimed she had shared the post in innocence.

She has since apologised "unreservedly".

Ms Sterry had claimed she had backed the campaign calling for the return of the doll and not "given it a thought", as it reminded her of a childhood toy she had in the 1950s.

"It gave me a lot of joy and a lot of pleasure - why wouldn't you give a child a golly and that's why I pressed share," she said.

A council spokesperson previously said it had been "dismayed at the comments" made by the Labour councillor which "in no way represents the views" of the authority.

In a statement Ms Sterry said she had resigned as chair of the standards committee and Cinderford Town Council "in recognition of my mistake".

"I apologise unreservedly, and from my heart, for any hurt that my sharing of the Facebook tweet may have caused. I never intended to offend or support racism," she said.