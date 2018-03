Image copyright PA Image caption Ladies Day at Cheltenham has become as much about fashion as it has about horse racing

Hats, heels and hairspray - the style stakes have been upped for the second day of Cheltenham - Ladies Day.

With a relaxed dress code, which only suggests dressing for the weather, many fashionistas ignored the advice arriving in the flimsiest of finery.

Gusty winds also meant many fashionable racegoers had to hold on to their hats, as they posed in their best outfits.

The event has become such a highlight that awards are now handed out to the best-dressed attendees.

Image copyright PA Image caption Amazing, elaborate headwear is something of a must-have...

Image copyright PA Image caption ...as Miss England, Stephanie Hill (pictured centre) demonstrated

Image copyright PA Image caption Some racegoers opted for traditional outfits...

Image copyright PA Image caption ...while others were not afraid to show more flesh despite the chilly weather

Image copyright PA Image caption Some took a risk of hats blowing off in the wind

Image copyright PA Image caption The Duchess of Cornwall and Zara Phillips were among members of the Royal Family who attended

Image copyright PA Image caption Racegoers were encouraged to dress up in all their finery...