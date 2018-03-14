Image copyright Gloucestershire Police/Google Image caption Kayleigh McConnon is described as white, 5ft 5in (1.6m) tall with shoulder length hair

Police have warned people not to approach a woman with a "contagious condition" who has gone missing from a hospital.

Kayleigh McConnon, 29, from Cheltenham, was last seen at Cheltenham General Hospital at about 22:00 GMT on Tuesday.

Gloucestershire Police have refused to confirm any more details about the contagious condition.

The force asked anyone who sees her to call police.

Ms McConnon is described as white, 5ft 5in (1.6m) tall with shoulder length hair, was believed to be wearing a fur hood or collar.

A Gloucestershire Police spokesman said: "Officers are concerned for her welfare and are appealing for anyone who sees her to not approach her as she has a contagious condition, but to call police on 101."