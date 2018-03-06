Image copyright Jaggery Image caption Michael Furnival was getting his licence checked at Newent Community School in July 2017

A school bus driver has been banned from professional driving for "bullying, threatening and intemperate" conduct towards government officials.

Michael Furnival was having his licence checked at Newent Community School in the Forest of Dean when he ignored instructions to stop in July 2017.

The George Young's Coaches Ltd employee instead drove off with the official on board, saying he needed a cigarette.

The Office of the Traffic Commissioner banned him for 12 months on Monday.

'Fear for safety'

Mr Furnival's licence had expired in May 2017 but under DVLA rules he was still legally entitled to drive until he was informed otherwise.

His employer and the police were aware of the situation so he was able to continue driving.

During his licence check Mr Furnival, from Ross-on-Wye, Herefordshire, "chose the path of confrontation, driving off when had been told not to", the Office of the Traffic Commissioner said.

It said that resulted in a traffic examiner remaining on board causing him "to fear for his safety and the senior traffic examiner to call the police".

Mr Furnival claimed he had given the traffic examiner the chance to step off the bus and had explained his papers were already with the DVLA.

The ban was imposed due to Mr Furnival's "bullying, threatening and wholly intemperate" conduct and his behaviour fell far short of that expected of a professional driver, the Office of the Traffic Commissioner said.

Kevin Young, transport director of George Young's Coaches, said: "They wanted him to wait in the school and validate his licence but he wanted a cigarette while they validated it.

"They gave him instructions to stay and not move the vehicle but he failed to follow these instructions."

Mr Furnival no longer works for the company.