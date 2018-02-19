Image copyright Avon and Somerset Police Image caption Tashan Corpe was stabbed to death in his home in Bath on 13 August 2017

A man who murdered a 27-year-old man in a stabbing at his home has been jailed for life.

Tashan Corpe was stabbed in the chest at a property in the Foxhill area of Bath on 13 August 2017.

Josh Farnham, 30, of Odd Down, Bath, was found guilty of murder at Bristol Crown Court and was sentenced to a minimum term of 24 years.

Det Insp Mike Buck said Mr Corpe's family had been left "truly devastated".

Josh Farnham must serve a minimum term of 24 years and Rachael Smith was given a suspended sentence for helping him

Rachael Smith, also of Bath, was sentenced to 12 months in prison suspended for 12 months for assisting an offender.

She was convicted of assisting Farnham "after she drove him away from the scene", Det Insp Buck said.

"This was a tragic end to a young life which has left a family truly devastated.

"I am very grateful to the significant number of people in Fox Hill that assisted with the investigation, particularly those that gave statements to my team and gave evidence at the trial," he said.