Investigation under way into Brockworth flat fire death
- 18 February 2018
One person has died in a fire at a flat in Gloucestershire.
Emergency services were called to the property in Astor Close in Brockworth, just after 21:00 GMT on Saturday.
Gloucestershire police said officers were working to identify the victim and inform the next of kin.
A force spokeswoman said the death was "not believed to be suspicious" and officers were working closely with fire crews to establish the cause of the blaze.