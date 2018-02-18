Gloucestershire

Investigation under way into Brockworth flat fire death

  • 18 February 2018

One person has died in a fire at a flat in Gloucestershire.

Emergency services were called to the property in Astor Close in Brockworth, just after 21:00 GMT on Saturday.

Gloucestershire police said officers were working to identify the victim and inform the next of kin.

A force spokeswoman said the death was "not believed to be suspicious" and officers were working closely with fire crews to establish the cause of the blaze.

