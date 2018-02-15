A 22-year-old woman who was found dead at a house in Gloucester has been named as Hayley Kubiak.

Her body was found at an address in Hopewell Street on 8 February, sparking a murder investigation by Gloucestershire Constabulary.

A man from London, aged 26, was arrested on suspicion of murder and later bailed.

An inquest into her death was opened at Gloucestershire Coroner's Court on Wednesday and adjourned until 26 June.