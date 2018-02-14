Image copyright Gloucestershire Police Image caption Rahul Odedra was caught when a pupil noticed him trying to film up her skirt

A science teacher has been jailed for "persistently and deliberately" filming dozens of women and girls going to the toilet in schools.

Rahul Odedra, 46, from Quedgeley, Gloucestershire, placed small cameras in cubicles or toilets rolls.

At Gloucester Crown Court he was sentenced to four years and three months in prison for voyeurism and making indecent images of children.

Judge Ian Lawrie said the teacher's compulsion was a "toxic secret".

Odedra was caught when a pupil noticed he was trying to film up her skirt and reported him.

Police seized 200 videos showing women or girls on the toilet or filmed up their skirts.

'Persistent and deliberate'

At an earlier hearing, Odedra pleaded guilty to 20 counts of voyeurism, two counts of making an indecent image of a child and one of attempting to make an indecent image of a child.

The offences took place over an eight-year period at three different schools and at another location.

Judge Lawrie said Odedra's actions had been "persistent and deliberate".

"It is clear that your actions, although you didn't realise it at the time, which I find surprising, caused immeasurable harm to the victims," he added.

Odedra was made the subject of a sexual harm prevention order and was ordered to sign the sex offenders' register for life.