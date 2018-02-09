Man held on suspicion of murder after body find in Gloucester
- 9 February 2018
A man has been arrested on suspicion of murdering a woman who was found dead at a property in Gloucester.
The woman, who was in her 20s, was found at an address in Hopewell Street at about 08:25 GMT on Thursday.
Gloucestershire Police said it was treating the death as suspicious. The woman has not yet been formally identified.
A 26-year-old man from London remains in police custody while inquiries continue.