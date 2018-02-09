Gloucestershire

Man held on suspicion of murder after body find in Gloucester

  • 9 February 2018
Hopewell Street, Gloucester Image copyright Google
Image caption The woman, who was in her 20s, was found at an address in Hopewell Street on Thursday morning

A man has been arrested on suspicion of murdering a woman who was found dead at a property in Gloucester.

The woman, who was in her 20s, was found at an address in Hopewell Street at about 08:25 GMT on Thursday.

Gloucestershire Police said it was treating the death as suspicious. The woman has not yet been formally identified.

A 26-year-old man from London remains in police custody while inquiries continue.

Related Topics

Related Internet links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites