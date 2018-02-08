A woman heavily pregnant with twins, who went missing from home in Stroud, has been found, police have said.

Earlier Lisa Brookshaw's mother said her 35-year-old daughter could be in need of urgent medical help as she was eight months pregnant and could be at risk if she went into labour.

Gloucestershire Police had said she was carrying a suitcase and feared "she was planning to leave the area".

The force tweeted at 19:00 GMT that she had been found "safe and well".