One dead and two injured in Little Washbourne crash
A driver has died and two people have been seriously injured in a crash in Gloucestershire.
The two-car collision happened at Little Washbourne, near Tewkesbury, late on Friday.
The 37-year-old man from Hertfordshire, had been driving a black Kia Ceed which collided with a black Jaguar F-Pace on the B4077 at about 22:30 GMT.
The driver and passenger of the Jaguar, a couple from Toddington, are being treated in Southmead Hospital, Bristol.
The road was closed for several hours while investigations took place.
Witnesses are urged to contact Gloucestershire Constabulary.