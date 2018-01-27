Image copyright Google Image caption The crash happened on the B4077 at Little Washbourne

A driver has died and two people have been seriously injured in a crash in Gloucestershire.

The two-car collision happened at Little Washbourne, near Tewkesbury, late on Friday.

The 37-year-old man from Hertfordshire, had been driving a black Kia Ceed which collided with a black Jaguar F-Pace on the B4077 at about 22:30 GMT.

The driver and passenger of the Jaguar, a couple from Toddington, are being treated in Southmead Hospital, Bristol.

The road was closed for several hours while investigations took place.

Witnesses are urged to contact Gloucestershire Constabulary.