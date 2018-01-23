Image caption Meg Jenisch says she has been overwhelmed by the love and support she has received

An 86-year-old retired teacher who was duped out of £5,000 by a conman has had the money repaid by a former pupil.

Meg Jenisch from Gloucester was targeted by a man pretending to be a Metropolitan Police officer.

After hearing about it, the pupil, who Ms Jenisch taught in Tewkesbury, sent her a cheque in case her bank did not reimburse the stolen money.

Police in Gloucestershire say the incident was the latest in a series of similar frauds across the county.

Ms Jenisch said words were "totally inadequate to explain how I feel" following the outpouring of support from her former pupils.

"My ex-pupils are my family, they really are. They have been my life," the widow said.

"I feel so warm and I know I am loved, but I didn't realise how much."

Image copyright Gloucestershire Police Image caption Police have released an e-fit of a man they want to question about the scam

Detectives say the fraudster calls victims and pretends to be from the Met.

He tells them their bank account has been "compromised" with counterfeit money, and instructs them to withdraw £5,000 in cash from their bank, which will then be collected.

The victims are told to lie to bank staff about the reasons for withdrawing the money as they are told a bank employee is the culprit and honesty will jeopardise the police investigation.

The former pupil came forward after a police appeal for information about the scams.

"I feel violated. Someone has gone into my private life and it's the most fearful feeling and made me so angry with me," Ms Jenisch added.

Police have released an e-fit image of a man they want to question in connection with the fraud.

They urge people who receive a similar call to hang up and contact police on 101 or Action Fraud using a different phone, as the fraudster may still be on the line.