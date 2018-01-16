Image copyright The Bathurst Development Image caption A "community hub" including GP surgery and sports hall is part of the plans by Bathurst Development Ltd

A decision is due later on whether to allow an aristocrat to build 2,350 homes on the edge of Cirencester.

The outline planning bid for the land at Chesterton, owned by Lord Bathurst, includes a school and community centre.

Hundreds of objections have been lodged about the scale of the development, which would increase the size of the town by 40%.

Bathurst Development said it would "help meet the urgent need for new homes in the area".

Councillors are due to convene at a special meeting at Cirencester Baptist Church to consider the application, which has been recommended for approval.