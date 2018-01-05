Stroud crash: Man released over pedestrian death
A man arrested on suspicion of drug driving after a pedestrian was killed in a crash has been released under investigation.
The 73-year-old man was hit by a car on Stratford Road, Stroud just after 17:35 GMT on Wednesday and died at the scene.
A 46-year-old man was arrested by Gloucestershire Police on suspicion of driving under the influence of drugs and possession of class A drugs.
The road was closed for several hours while an investigation was carried out.