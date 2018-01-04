Image copyright Stroud News and Journal Image caption The victim, from Stroud, died at the scene in Stratford Road on Wednesday

A man has been arrested on suspicion of drug driving after an elderly pedestrian was killed in a crash.

The 73-year-old man was hit by a car in Stratford Road, Stroud just after 17:35 GMT on Wednesday and died at the scene.

Gloucestershire Police said they had arrested a 46-year-old man on suspicion of driving under the influence of drugs and possession of class A drugs.

The road was closed for four-and-a-half hours to allow officers "to conduct a thorough investigation".

Police said the man remained in custody.