Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Johan Ackermann took over as Gloucester head coach in the summer

Police are investigating reports Gloucester Rugby head coach Johan Ackermann and his son Ruan were involved in an altercation outside a nightclub.

Gloucestershire Police said it was called to 21 Club in Regent Street, Cheltenham, in the early hours of Sunday.

Officers are looking into reports of a disturbance between two groups of men.

The rugby club said it was "fully aware" of the allegations.

The club added it could not comment further at present.

No one has been arrested, police said.

Image copyright Reuters Image caption Ruan Ackermann signed for the club in August

A force spokesman said: "The incident was reported just before 01:30 GMT. Police officers arrived shortly afterwards but all those involved had left the scene.

"Investigating officers will be examining CCTV footage this week and speaking to witnesses."

Johan Ackermann took over as Gloucester head coach in the summer, before the start of the 2017-18 season.

The former South Africa international has led the side to seven wins from 10 league matches so far and they are second in the Premiership table.

His son Ruan signed for the club in August and his performances were rewarded with the Premiership's Player of the Month award for November.

Both men are due to attend training later.