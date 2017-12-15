Tewkesbury homes without water after pipe burst
Some 10,000 homes and businesses have been left without water due to a burst main.
Thirteen schools have also been closed in Tewkesbury, north Gloucestershire, as engineers work to repair the burst.
Severn Trent Water used a helicopter and drones to locate the problem.
The firm said it was using tankers to inject water directly into pipes to help customers. Tens of thousands of litres of bottled water are also being distributed.
Many local supermarkets quickly sold out of bottled water as news of the outage spread.
It is the second major leak to hit the utility in recent months.
In October more than 7,000 households had no water in Churchdown, Cheltenham, after a 24in (60cm) main ruptured.