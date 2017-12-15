Image copyright Severn Trent Water Image caption Bottled water is being distributed from a supermarket car park in Tewkesbury

Some 10,000 homes and businesses have been left without water due to a burst main.

Thirteen schools have also been closed in Tewkesbury, north Gloucestershire, as engineers work to repair the burst.

Severn Trent Water used a helicopter and drones to locate the problem.

The firm said it was using tankers to inject water directly into pipes to help customers. Tens of thousands of litres of bottled water are also being distributed.

Skip Twitter post by @stwater Our tankers are out and about in Tewkesbury injecting water directly into our water pipes to help get customers back on. We've found the burst, are delivering to vulnerable customers and more bottled water is on its way pic.twitter.com/x2xRqQSGhA — Severn Trent (@stwater) December 15, 2017 Report

Many local supermarkets quickly sold out of bottled water as news of the outage spread.

Image caption Queues quickly built up for bottled water as supermarket shelves were stripped

It is the second major leak to hit the utility in recent months.

In October more than 7,000 households had no water in Churchdown, Cheltenham, after a 24in (60cm) main ruptured.