More than 250 schools are closed in Gloucestershire due to the snow.

A total of 259 of the county's 382 state schools have made the decision to shut their doors.

Stroud High said it closed for safety reasons so staff, students and parents could "avoid unnecessary travel", while Hartpury College, which is also shut, will be "rescheduling exams post the Christmas break".

Elsewhere, almost 2,000 homes are without power in the Forest of Dean.

Western Power Distribution said this was mainly due to the ice and snow but also because fallen trees had pulled down power cables.

Gloucestershire County Council said the latest schools information could be found on its website .