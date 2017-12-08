A man has died in a Gloucestershire house fire.

Emergency crews were called to a maisonette on Kemble Drive, Cirencester at about 07:00 GMT.

A man in his 50s was rescued from the property by firefighters and CPR was administered, but he was later pronounced dead.

Gloucestershire Police said the man's death was being treated as "unexplained" but was not thought to be suspicious.

Police and the fire service are carrying out a joint investigation to establish the cause of the fire.