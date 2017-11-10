A statue commemorating the town of Calne's links with the Harris bacon company has been re-installed.

The bronze artwork of two pigs was stolen from Phelps Parade on 2 October.

It was found at a reclamation yard a few days later. A teenager was arrested in connection with the theft and other offences and released under investigation.

The pigs have since been repaired and the statue was put back in place in a special ceremony earlier.

The statue was first erected in Calne town centre in the 1970s to commemorate the Harris pork factory.

It is owned by Calne Town Council and was created by sculptor Richard Cowdy.