Image caption Police say the incident in Cheltenham was not terror related

A man has been charged with possession of an explosive weapon following a raid at a house in Cheltenham.

Three properties on Brooklyn Road were evacuated on Friday.

Martin Howard Counsell, 57, of Brooklyn Road, has been charged with possessing a weapon for the discharge of a noxious liquid or gas/electrical incapacitation device.

He was also charged with possession of a firearm when prohibited for five years. He will appear in court later.