Image copyright WWT Image caption Sir Peter Scott founded the Slimbridge conservation project in 1946

The former home of the "patron saint of conservation", naturalist Sir Peter Scott, is to be opened to the public.

Sir Peter's pioneering work led to the creation of the Wildfowl & Wetland Trust (WWT) in 1946 at Slimbridge, Gloucestershire.

The three-year, £4.1m project, funded by a National Lottery grant, will refurbish the wildlife artist's former home and studio.

A new bird hide and walk-through aviary will also be created.

Described as "the patron saint of conservation" by Sir David Attenborough, Sir Peter also presented the BBC natural history series Look from his home between 1955 and 1981.

Image copyright WWT Image caption Sir Peter Scott set up the Wildfowl & Wetland Trust in a bid to inspire people to protect wildlife

WWT chief operating officer, Kevin Peberdy said the refurbishment of Scott House will allow visitors to see the artist's work and inspirations.

Mr Peberdy said: "His last painting still sits on his easel, the original sketches of the WWT logo on the wall, and books of his amazing drawings of the bill pattern of every Bewick's swan he observed from his window on his table."

Image copyright WWT Image caption Sir Peter was an internationally recognised wildlife artist

Image copyright WWT Image caption A new tower hide at Slimbridge will give visitors views of the River Severn