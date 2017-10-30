Image caption The field is close to the M5 in Gloucestershire

More than 7,000 homes had no water or suffered low pressure after a 24in (60cm) water main ruptured.

The burst, at Churchdown, between Gloucester and Cheltenham, meant 15 schools had to close.

It also affected the government spy base, GCHQ, but a spokesman said it had "robust contingencies" in place and it was "business as normal" at the centre.

Severn Trent said the damaged pipe was in a field and engineers were trying to find the exact nature of the damage.

The company apologised to its customers but said it was not possible to give an exact timescale for a fix.

It is currently using water tankers connected to fire hydrants to restore service in some areas.

"Once we know what we're dealing with, there's lots that we can do to get water supplies back on," a spokesman said.

"We've started calling our vulnerable customers to make sure they're OK and have everything they need."