Claire Thomas claimed she had asthma but was caught competing in karate competitions.

A woman who took part in karate competitions while claiming disability benefits has been convicted of fraud.

Claire Thomas, 47, of Willow Avenue, Gloucester, had told jurors she had "brittle" asthma and struggled with diabetes and high blood pressure.

However, Gloucester Crown Court was shown covertly filmed video of Thomas training, competing in tournaments and being presented with medals.

The judge told Thomas to expect a prison sentence.

The Department of Work and Pensions (DWP) said Thomas had claimed £72,000 in benefits she was not entitled to between June 2007 and December 2013.

Image copyright Gloucestershire News Service Image caption Claire Thomas said her asthma made it difficult for her to walk to her car

Image copyright Gloucestershire News Service Image caption The 47-year-old won a gold medal at a karate event while being watched by the DWP

Her principal fraud was to pretend that she was a single mother while living with her husband, Kevin Thomas, and was therefore not maintaining a common household which would make her ineligible for benefits.

Thomas also said she suffered from high blood pressure and diabetes, but while claiming to be unable to walk even short distances without getting out of breath due to "brittle" asthma, she was regularly training with a karate club and taking part in regional competitions.

The jury was shown covert surveillance footage of her fighting in a tournament in Birmingham in June 2013, where she won gold and bronze medals.

Image copyright Gloucestershire News Service Image caption Claire Thomas was caught on camera receiving a medal at a competition

The black belt fighter insisted her karate training and competition was continued on advice from her asthma specialist, Dr Andrew White, who confirmed in evidence during the trial that he would have told her to exercise and stay active.

He also advised her to stop smoking but the jury was shown video of her having a cigarette in her car before and after going to karate sessions.

Following the three-day trial, jurors took just 26 minutes to find her guilty unanimously on all seven charges of benefit fraud that she had denied.

The judge, Recorder Gordon Bebb QC, warned Thomas she was facing an immediate custodial sentence.

She will be sentenced on Thursday.