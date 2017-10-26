Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption Claire Thomas claimed she had asthma but was caught competing in karate competitions

A woman who took part in karate competitions while claiming disability benefits has been jailed for 15 months.

Claire Thomas, 47, of Willow Avenue, Gloucester, was convicted of fraud after being filmed training and taking part in tournaments.

The Department for Work and Pensions (DWP) said Thomas had claimed £72,000 in benefits she was not entitled to.

Sentencing at Gloucester Crown Court, Gordon Bebb QC said: "You milked the system as far as you could for years."

"It's people like you who cause members of the public to lose faith in the system when they see money being wasted on you that could go somewhere else," Mr Bebb added.

Image copyright Gloucestershire News Service Image caption The 47-year-old won a gold medal at a karate event while being watched by the DWP

Thomas told jurors she had "brittle" asthma and struggled with diabetes and high blood pressure.

However, the court was shown covertly filmed video of the 47-year-old training, competing in tournaments and being presented with medals.

Her principal fraud was to pretend she was a single mother while living with her husband and was therefore not maintaining a common household which would make her ineligible for benefits.

Thomas, who had a conditional discharge for benefit fraud in Bristol in 1998, was found guilty on Wednesday after a three-day trial.