An under-age driver who crashed a car into a dry stone wall in Cheltenham has died.

The boy, 16, was rushed to John Radcliffe Hospital in Oxford but died earlier due to his injuries.

Two other teenagers, aged 15 and 16, were treated for minor injuries. The blue Vauxhall Corsa they were travelling in crashed in Cotswold Way.

Gloucestershire Constabulary has asked for anyone who saw the car before the crash to make contact.