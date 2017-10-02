Student, 19, dies after being hit by car near Cirencester
- 2 October 2017
- From the section Gloucestershire
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
A 19-year-old student has died after being hit by a car in the Cotswolds at the weekend.
The man was struck as he walked along the A433 Tetbury Road in Cirencester in the early hours of Saturday morning.
He was taken to Southmead Hospital in Bristol with serious head injuries and died on Sunday, Gloucestershire Police said.
The road was closed for several hours while investigation work took place.