A 19-year-old student has died after being hit by a car in the Cotswolds at the weekend.

The man was struck as he walked along the A433 Tetbury Road in Cirencester in the early hours of Saturday morning.

He was taken to Southmead Hospital in Bristol with serious head injuries and died on Sunday, Gloucestershire Police said.

The road was closed for several hours while investigation work took place.