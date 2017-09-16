Gloucestershire M5 crash: 'At least' four dead
- 16 September 2017
At least four people have died in a crash on the M5, police have said.
Emergency services were called just after 14:30 BST to junctions 15 and 14 in south Gloucestershire to a collision involving several vehicles including a lorry.
The motorway is closed in both directions and Avon and Somerset Police said it would be shut "for a considerable amount of time".
The force asked drivers to avoid the area.