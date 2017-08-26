Diana super-fan memorabilia goes on show in Gloucester

Image copyright PA Image caption Jo Dobson said the late Princess was the "greatest ambassador we've ever had"

A Diana super-fan who has amassed memorabilia dedicated to the late Princess of Wales has lent some of her collection to a special exhibition.

Jo Dobson has hundreds of plates, portraits and trinkets which are in a show at Gloucester Life Museum about local people who collect for a hobby.

Mrs Dobson, 78, started her collection, with her late husband Ken, in 1999 and said "there'll never be another Diana".

She has also written to her MP calling for a Diana Day each year.

Mrs Dobson, of Hucclecote, Gloucester, said she had now stopped collecting.

She said: "We had to stop. There comes a time when you've run out of room on the wall. We've spent thousands but she was worth it."

Image copyright PA Image caption Jo Dobson has filled her home in Hucclecote in Gloucester with royal memorabilia

Image copyright PA Image caption The exhibition includes thank you cards and letters from the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge

Image copyright PA Image caption Jo Dobson said "time stopped still" on the day of Diana's death in a car crash in 1997

Image copyright PA Image caption A wedding photo of Ken and Jo Dobson is also included in the exhibition about local collectors

Gloucester Life Museum curator Sarah Orton said: "The exhibition is less about the collection and more about the collectors.

"Without such people in the past many museums including our own would not have been established."

The exhibition opens at the Gloucester Life Museum on 26 August and runs until 16 December.