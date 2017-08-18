Four held after 23-year-old stabbed In Gloucester

From the section

Image copyright Google Image caption The 23-year-old man was discovered with stab wounds on St Aldate Street

Four men have been arrested following a stabbing in Gloucester.

A 23-year-old man was discovered with stab wounds outside a block of flats on St Aldate Street, early on Sunday. He remains in a "stable" condition.

Police were called to the flats at about 02:30 BST following reports a male had been stabbed.

Three men from Gloucester were arrested on Thursday and one - also from the city - on Friday morning, a police spokesman said.

Those arrested were:

A 21-year-old man on suspicion of conspiracy to commit grievous bodily harm and suspicion of conspiracy to supply class A drugs

A 27-year-old man on suspicion of conspiracy to supply class A drugs.

A 39-year-old man on suspicion of conspiracy to commit grievous bodily harm.

A 32-year-old man, also from the city, was arrested earlier on suspicion of conspiracy to commit grievous bodily harm.

All four remain in custody.