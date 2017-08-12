Cheltenham Literature Festival 2017 line-up announced

Image caption Miranda hart, Mary Berry and Salman Rushdie are among 1,000 guests taking part in the annual 10-day event

The full line-up for the 2017 Cheltenham Literature Festival has been announced by organisers.

Author Ian Rankin, actor Bill Nighy and comedian Miranda Hart will be among the 1,000 guests taking part in the annual 10-day event.

Other big names making an appearance include Mary Berry, Matt Lucas and Salman Rushdie.

Now in its 68th year, he UK's oldest literature festival will take place in October.

It attracts some of the biggest names from the world of culture, politics and sport.

Image copyright ley-W Image caption Culinary stars speaking at the festival include Nigella Lawson, above, and Hugh Fearnley-Whittingstall

The programme includes new Children's Laureate Lauren Child and children's author and illustrator Judith Kerr, creator of The Tiger Who Came to Tea.

Russell Brand, Sarah Millican and Peep Show star Robert Webb are among the comedians who will be talking candidly about their lives.

Also making an appearance will be author Michael Morpurgo, the original supermodel Twiggy and cook Nigella Lawson.

Nicola Tuxworth, head of programming, said the line-up was the "culmination of a very intensive few months of hard graft".

"We want to be a festival where people can scroll down down the list and all see something they want to go to," she added.

The festival will take place between 6-15 October at various venues around the Gloucestershire town.