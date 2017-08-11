Cheltenham adventurer Sean Conway ends world record cycle bid

Image copyright Photoshot Image caption The 36-year-old from Cheltenham was riding from Cabo de Roca in Portugal to Ufa in Russia

An extreme adventurer has been forced to end a 4,500-mile cycle world record attempt across Europe due to injury.

Sean Conway, from Cheltenham, was hoping to break the record by cycling from Portugal to Russia in less than 25 days.

However, after just six days and 800 miles (1,300km) he ended his journey in northern Spain due to tearing a quad muscle in his leg.

The ginger-bearded athlete, 36, said he felt "pretty deflated".

The world record stands at 29 days, 18 hours and Mr Conway said he was on course to break it by "three or four days".

He said: "I've had this injury before years ago and I knew exactly what it was. It takes about a week to heal.

"It's not a massive, serious one but the margins are so fine on these records that there's no way even with just a day off I can afford to fall back."

Image copyright James Cheadle/Discovery Communications/PA Image caption In 2016, Sean Conway completed an 85-day journey cycling, running and swimming around the coast of Britain

Mr Conway was riding from Cabo de Roca in Portugal to Ufa in Russia - more than double the 2,200 miles covered over 23 days in the Tour de France.

He was attempting the challenge unsupported, meaning he was cycling solo and carrying all of his kit with him.

Mr Conway said he would "100 per cent" attempt the challenge again, adding: "I know I can bounce back."

This is not the first time Mr Conway has taken on an endurance challenge.

In 2016 he completed a 4,000-mile continuous "ultra-triathlon", swimming, running and cycling around the coastline of mainland Britain.