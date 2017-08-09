Jonty Evans raises £500k to buy Cooley Rorkes Drift

Image copyright Jonty Evans Image caption Jonty Evans came ninth at the Rio Olympic Games riding the horse

An event rider has raised £500,000 to buy the horse he rode at the Rio Olympics in 2016 after its owner put it up for sale.

Jonty Evans, from Gloucestershire, began fundraising in July to buy Cooley Rorkes Drift.

Donations poured in from around the world to keep the duo together.

Evans finished ninth in Rio, representing Ireland. He aims to compete in next month's European championships in Poland.

The target was reached just after 10:00 BST on Wednesday - a day before the deadline.

Evans said: "I'm a blithering wreck, I can't believe how people have helped.

"The prospect of the horse now staying here and being able to continue our partnership - it's incredible that people have made this happen.

"We've had contributions for donations from all around the world and without doubt people have taken the horse and me a bit to their hearts.

"The horse's performances at Rio and at Badminton have shown that he is a top class horse and the rest is about the relationship and the partnership and people have really taken that to their hearts."