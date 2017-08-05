M5 crash: Flour spilt across carriageway in crash

Image copyright Highways England Image caption Bagged flour ended up across the southbound carriageway of the M5 following the collision

Up to 24 tonnes of flour and 200 litres of diesel have been spilt across the M5 in a crash.

Previously-bagged flour was left strewn across the southbound carriageway in a collision between a lorry and a car towing a caravan at about 04:30 BST.

Two lanes have been closed between junctions 14 and 15 in Gloucestershire amid a clean-up operation.

Highways England said the recovery operation and carriageway repairs could "take until mid-afternoon".

There were no reports of any injuries.

Jack Tappin, from Highways England, said the articulated lorry "ended on its side in lanes one and two" following the collision, damaging a safety barrier,

"While the car and the caravan have currently been recovered, the recovery operation for the lorry and repairs to the carriageway are possibly going to take until mid-afternoon," he said.

"Further assessment will be needed once the lorry has been lifted to fully see the damage to the road surface, so this recovery estimate may change."

The agency said there are currently delays of about an hour.

Motorists have been advised to avoid using the M5 southbound through Gloucestershire if possible.