Image caption Temporary traffic lights have been in place since the landslip on the B4058 in 2013

Repair work has started to fix a landslip in Gloucestershire that took place four years ago.

Motorists face a eight-mile detour for three months while contactors fix the damage to the B4058 between Horsley and Nailsworth.

The landslip happened during the Christmas break in 2013 - turning the two-way road into a single carriageway controlled by traffic lights.

Gloucestershire County Council has said the repairs will cost about £500,000.