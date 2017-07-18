In pictures: A day on the Cotswold Way

Image caption Walkers begin or end the route in Chipping Campden

A rambling route from Bath through the Cotswolds to Chipping Campden has been captured on Google Street View.

A walker was sent to chart the 102-mile (164 km) path with a backpack containing a 360-degree camera on the top.

The Cotswold Way passes a significant number of historic sites, such as the Neolithic burial chamber at Belas Knap and Hailes Abbey.

This summer also marks 10 years since it became an official National Trail.

Image caption On the many hills you can see for miles and enjoy beautiful scenery

Image caption Other areas pass through woodland as the route weaves and winds through the Cotswolds

Image caption You can ramble past rolling corn fields along the way in the summer months...

Image caption ...and take in historical locations, such as the Tyndale Monument which towers over the village of North Nibley

Image caption There's also Broadway Tower, an 18th Century folly designed by the famous landscape designer Capability Brown...

Image caption ...and Dover's Hill, home to the famous Cotswold Olimpicks and the shin-kicking spectacle

Image caption The national trail was officially opened in 2007 and takes in Chipping Campden's old market hall

Image caption Stones to mark the beginning and end of the route have been installed in Bath and Chipping Campden in the last five years

You can find out more about the Cotswold Way here.