In pictures: A day on the Cotswold Way

A sign in Chipping Campden
Image caption Walkers begin or end the route in Chipping Campden

A rambling route from Bath through the Cotswolds to Chipping Campden has been captured on Google Street View.

A walker was sent to chart the 102-mile (164 km) path with a backpack containing a 360-degree camera on the top.

The Cotswold Way passes a significant number of historic sites, such as the Neolithic burial chamber at Belas Knap and Hailes Abbey.

This summer also marks 10 years since it became an official National Trail.

View from hill on the Cotswold Way
Image caption On the many hills you can see for miles and enjoy beautiful scenery
Wooded area on Cotswold Way
Image caption Other areas pass through woodland as the route weaves and winds through the Cotswolds
Corn field near Bath
Image caption You can ramble past rolling corn fields along the way in the summer months...
Tyndale Monument
Image caption ...and take in historical locations, such as the Tyndale Monument which towers over the village of North Nibley
Broadway Tower
Image caption There's also Broadway Tower, an 18th Century folly designed by the famous landscape designer Capability Brown...
Dover's Hill
Image caption ...and Dover's Hill, home to the famous Cotswold Olimpicks and the shin-kicking spectacle
Chipping Campden
Image caption The national trail was officially opened in 2007 and takes in Chipping Campden's old market hall
Cotswold Way marker stone
Image caption Stones to mark the beginning and end of the route have been installed in Bath and Chipping Campden in the last five years

You can find out more about the Cotswold Way here.

