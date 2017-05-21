Flying Scotsman timetable kept secret to deter trespassing fans

Image copyright Paul McRae Image caption The Flying Scotsman passed through the West Country on Friday

Timetables for the Flying Scotsman will no longer be put online by an operator, in a bid to stop fans trespassing.

Hundreds of people turned out to watch the famous locomotive as it passed through the West Country on Friday.

But its journey from Gloucester to Bristol was delayed by almost an hour, due to about 50 people trespassing on the line near Cam and Dursley.

Operator Steam Dreams said it had been "advised" not to publish details of when the Scotsman was running.

Image caption Crowds gathered on bridges across the West to catch a glimpse of the famous locomotive as it thundered through

Image copyright Maria Apperley Image caption Due to dozens of people on the line in Gloucestershire, the Flying Scotsman was an hour late

British Transport Police tweeted on Friday that "numerous people on the tracks" had delayed the Flying Scotsman and advised that "that a good pic is not worth endangering your life".

The locomotive is due to make a return trip through the West on Tuesday but the operator said the timings would "not be made available online".

"In order to avoid overcrowding and incidents of trespass we have been advised not to publish recommended viewing points or the timetable of when the train will be passing through specific locations," it said in a statement.

'Children near line'

It went on to say that it would also not be giving out "any timetable or route details" through its booking office.

Marcus Robertson, chairman of Steam Dreams, said trespassing on railway lines "to get a better photograph of a train" was "incredibly dangerous".

"Last year we did have a few problems with trespass but [on Friday] there were people with children near the line - and these are 125mph railways," he said.

"We've heard from Network Rail and the BTP, and on our runs next week - in the same areas - there will be far more police activity."