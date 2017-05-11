Girl, 9, died after being kicked by a horse while on a hunt

Image copyright SWNS Image caption Bonnie Armitage died in April 2016 while riding with the Cotswold Hunt

A nine-year-old girl died after she was kicked by a horse while riding on her Shetland pony, an inquest has heard.

Bonnie Armitage died on 2 April 2016 while out with the Cotswold Hunt at Miserden, near Stroud, Gloucestershire.

An inquest at Gloucestershire Coroner's Court heard a horse ridden by farmer Toti Gifford kicked out at her pony Lindsay, knocking her to the ground.

Bonnie, from near Wantage, Oxfordshire, suffered fatal injuries in the incident.

Mr Gifford told the court his horse Harvey was a "gentle giant" experienced at hunting with hounds.

"I was on my own and there were no horses around and I was just cantering up the side of the field and my horse went irregular," he said.

"I didn't really feel anything, it just didn't feel right, and then I heard a yell and I looked back.

'Like a bullet'

"Seconds after, it was so quick, the horse went irregular and the little Shetland pony was really, really close, almost underneath my feet, [it] went really fast past me without a rider on.

"Then I heard a shout and I looked back and saw Bonnie.

"The first thing I knew was this little black and white pony went past me like a bullet," he said.

"I can't really remember what happened. It was just mad. I remember grabbing the horses and leading them away."

Mr Gifford said his horse may have kicked out instinctively. "It was shock or frightened or spooked," he said.

Bonnie was taken by air ambulance to Gloucestershire Royal Hospital where she later died.

She was a pupil at St Hugh's school in Faringdon, Oxfordshire, where her father is the deputy head.

Ten jurors were sworn in at the court for the inquest which expected to last for two days.