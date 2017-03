Image copyright PA Image caption Ladies' Day at Cheltenham has become as much about fashion as it has about horse racing

Fascinators, feathers and all-round fabulous finery? It can only be Ladies' Day at Cheltenham.

Each year, fashionistas flock to the horse-racing spectacular in a bid to outdo each other with their eye-catching outfits.

And this year's offering - blessed as it was with balmy highs of 14C - certainly didn't disappoint.

The event has become such a highlight that awards are now handed out to the best-dressed attendees.

Image copyright PA Image caption Hat's amazing: Elaborate headwear is something of a must-have on Ladies' Day...

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption ...as this plucky punter demonstrated

Image copyright PA Image caption Rock-a-filly? This group opted for a vintage look with their 1950s-inspired outfits

Image copyright PA Image caption Some racegoers opted for more traditional - but equally impressive - outfits

Image copyright Julian Herbert Image caption Photo finish: It was all smiles at Cheltenham as the sun-soaked racecourse enjoyed a lucky spell of warm weather

Image copyright EPA Image caption This group of friends clearly went all-out to impress

Image copyright Andrew Matthews Image caption Zara Phillips (far left) was among members of the Royal Family who attended