Four held over Class A drugs supply

Four people have been arrested in simultaneous raids in London in connection with the supply of class A drugs into Gloucestershire.

Three men and a woman were taken into custody by officers from Gloucestershire Constabulary and are being questioned on suspicion of conspiracy to supply Class A drugs.

Two of the men and the woman are also suspected of money laundering.

The arrests, in Lewisham and Peckham, were part of an operation to target drugs networks working in the county.

A quantity of cash, mobile phones and various documents were also seized during the raids.

All four arrested are still in custody.